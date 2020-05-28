To the editor — I could have sent several cartoons of what Memorial Day signifies — but in Yakima, the taxpayers (via the City Council) spent millions of our tax money on a donation to the YMCA for a big building we cannot use now and the widening of River Road with very little traffic on it for several blocks and totally ignored the last half-block of street remaining beside the American Legion building. They left it with no improvements, no curbs, no widening, no sidewalks. Just thumbed their noses at the veterans!
LYNN BUCHANAN
Yakima