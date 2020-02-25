To the editor — Yakima City Councilwoman Soneya Lund repeatedly promised during her recent campaign that she would let the citizens decide at the ballot box if they wanted to replace the city's current city manager form of government with an elected strong mayor.
That position differentiated Lund from her opponent and likely played a role in her election. Unfortunately, though, she reneged on that promise the first opportunity she got.
I do not think this speaks well of Lund. It makes me think that she is just one more politician who is willing to say whatever she needs to say to get elected and then doing whatever she wants once she's in office.
I was hoping for more from her.
SCOTT BLODGETT
Yakima