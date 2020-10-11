To the editor — I am disappointed that the speedway owner, for his own individual financial situation, would allow thousands of people into his venue, unmasked, no social distancing. Not only did he and they put themselves and their families at risk, but also the rest of our community. The virus is still here and only diligence will help prevent more illness and deaths.
Likewise, the Enjoy Life Yakima ads put out by the owner of Parry Jewelers are misleading, irresponsible and dangerous. He needed to at least state the importance of masks, etc., but his ads suggest the pandemic is essentially over.
The fact that Loren Culp, Republican candidate for governor, would hold a political rally at the speedway event shows that he is not responsible enough to be a leader in this state. Many lives were saved by leaders who took the pandemic seriously and lost (and still losing) by those who have not. Shameful behavior by all these individuals.
BARRY BERNFELD
Yakima