To the editor — I understand that COVID-19 is something that we have never encountered before, and it is scary. I believe the initial response from the government to shut down the economy, schools and just about everything was correct because so little was known about this terrible disease.
Now that we are seven months into this catastrophe, we have enough information to reasonably deal with this. The CDC has data on their website showing all COVID deaths by age, and I think lawmakers really need to study this data when passing laws and ordinances that effect everyone.
My case for school and sports involves many factors.
1. As of this week, 79% of all COVID deaths are people over 65 and 91.7% over 55, while only 0.22% were 24 years old or younger.
2. As a general rule, I tend to lean toward benefiting the younger generations versus the older if I was forced to decide.
3. There is no data on the secondary effects of our kids being home without social interaction and physical activity, but we do know that the lack of both is very bad and we won't see the long-term effects for years to come.
4. As an emergency room doctor with my training in family practice, I have noticed a lot more visits for mental illness in all generations in the last several months. I believe this to be from the lack of social norms and isolation due to COVID restrictions.
5. Those that need school and sports the most are the ones that will most likely be hurt from the lack of both the worst.
6. I am the head wrestling coach at Davis High and know that school and sports are the most positive things that some of my athletes have.
7. I have three children in the Yakima public school system and realize now more than ever the benefits of social interaction with other children of the same age.
8. Policies that benefit the elderly are not mutually exclusive with the ones that benefit the young! This means we can enact policies and procedures to protect the elderly while still allowing school and sports for our kids.
9. Take politics out of the picture. COVID-19 is being used as a political weapon in the worst possible way.
10. Those making policy decision are usually wealthier and have more resources to educate their children, most notably private schools that are still able to have face-to-face learning.
11. The economically depressed populations will be hurt the most from lack of school.
12. Kids in single parent households who need school most will be hurt most from lack of school.
13. We are not considering the social isolation of our elderly. My biggest advice when people ask me about "how to help grandma and grandpa live longer" is to give them a reason to live.
BY PHAM
Yakima