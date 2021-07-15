To the editor — The Critical Race Theory controversy: Whites don’t want to examine how much racism has and still fashions America. Don’t look at the whole idea of OWNING other human beings. Enslaved people made the South rich. Five MILLION humans were enslaved at the start of the Civil War. Washington, Jefferson, Madison all enslaved Blacks. Whip you, impregnate you, that’s all OK.
Canceling Reconstruction, Andrew Johnson reneged on granting promised land to former slaves. We don’t want to teach that after World War II, only whites could use the vaulted G.I. Bill that enabled veterans to buy a house, get a degree. Or that Blacks were beaten and lynched in the 1960s. Or that now Blacks are being pulled over and shot by white cops. Let’s just pretend.
If you are afraid of Critical Race Theory, you are a racist. “I’m white, and I don’t owe anything to anyone else!” Well, no, you jerk. If you look at yourself, you aren’t better than those different from you – Black, Hispanic, Asian. It’s OK to admit that internal prejudice, look at it, and to try to overcome it. It’s not OK to try to suppress everyone else because you’re insecure.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah