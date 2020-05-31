To the editor — There were two charts in the paper May 23. I like charts. They reveal more with fewer words, but like poetry, you have to look deeper to discover true meaning. At that time 2,684 total cases, and 79 total deaths appear alarming and worthy of closure and shutdown. However, looking closer 80-plus has 7% of cases but 48% of deaths for lethality of 21%. Ages 70-79: 6% total cases but 28% of deaths; lethality 13%. As we get younger, this pandemic is less lethal. For the working ages 30-59 1,420 total cases, 52% of total cases, there were eight deaths.
My conclusions are: If you are over 70 years old, isolate. If you are working in close proximity with people over 70, wear a mask. As for the rest of us: Show some compassion and concern for the vulnerable both medically and economically.
LONNIE MORGAN
Yakima