To the editor — It has been a privilege to serve Yakima County on the bench over the last decade. It is an honorable position and I am appreciative of the fact that my friends and supporters campaigned in such an honorable fashion. I want to especially thank my beautiful wife and two wonderful children for enduring the "slings and arrows" of a campaign that were aimed at me but inflicted wounds on them. They endured with grace and the support of our family's amazing church family. I love them dearly.
I also want to extend a personal thanks to many of the court staff and clerks who worked with me as a team. It is an incredibly difficult job, and their teamwork was invaluable to my efforts to render fair, just and equitable decisions. They deserve more recognition.
In hindsight, I can honestly say I put forth my very best efforts on every case for every litigant. There are very few things I would have done differently. Finally, while I reflect fondly over my judicial career, I am also excited by the opportunities that await knowing that God will open doors for me and my family.
DOUG FEDERSPIEL
Yakima