To the editor — So, the governor of Oregon, in her infinite wisdom, wants to remove the four Snake River dams in our fair state to “protect salmon runs.”
Much as I hate to use logic with politicians, it’s obvious that if you are really and honestly trying to protect salmon runs, the first dam you remove is the one closest to the ocean. That’s the main impediment to salmon runs. That’s where the most salmon die trying to move upstream. That would be Bonneville Dam.
If that’s not enough, then the next two are The Dalles and John Day dams. Sadly, removing those three dams would greatly affect electrical power (renewable power, by the way) and barge traffic in Portland.
Oops! That city is in Oregon. What was I thinking?
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima