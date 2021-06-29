To the editor — Recent letters to the editor (June 28, 2021 edition) make the argument that our health director should rely on time-tested, widely-accepted scientific methods to ensure our public health and safety; that we need a health director who is deeply committed to the public health of Yakima residents, one who can and will stand firm to protect our health in the face of pressure from those with other priorities. The many prior letters to from local medical professionals made it clear that candidates Sara Cate and Neil Barg have these qualities. In addition to these personal qualities, they have something the other candidate does not: education, training and considerable expertise specifically in public health. The logical conclusion is these two are the best candidates.
SHERIE LEADON
Yakima