To the editor — Your newspaper on March 1 had a very informative chart on all the states and the death rate per 100,000 of each state from the virus.
Washington state had the lowest death rate of 64.7 per 100,000 and New Jersey had the highest with 260.6 deaths per 100,000. They both had state-mandated lockdowns of businesses.
South Dakota had a high death rate about equal to New Jersey but had no government-mandated lockdowns of their businesses. Their economy improved during the pandemic.
There is still a lot of study and research to be made yet on why all the states vary so much on the death rate. One thing we know for sure in our own state of Washington and many other states is that the death of businesses is happening from government regulations, overreach and mandates.
BEN DOVER
Yakima