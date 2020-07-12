To the editor — As a retired teacher from Yakima, I am concerned about the upcoming year and the governor’s ideas for school openings. Joe Biden stated he would put the teachers (union) first in deciding what was best for the schools. What happened to parents choosing what is best for their children and their education?
I would love to be back in the classroom teaching only five months or having only 12 students in my classroom for two days a week. But is that really what parents want for their children? Is that the best education we can offer?
The virus is such a low risk for the students. Students need one-on-one education, not electronic monitors that cannot answer questions or promote discussion. There may be a low risk to teachers, but even teachers are not in the high-risk group.
Schools need to reopen in our area and the parents need to step up to the plate and let your school leaders know how you feel. If teachers feel they cannot teach under these circumstances, then they need to take a leave and let other teachers take their position for the year. Let’s work to get our students back in school.
LENDA E. LEONARDO
Moxee