To the editor — Thank You, Betty Van Ryder, your letter of Feb. 27 in the Yakima Herald; “Work hard to fulfill America’s promise” was inspirational.
I felt a need to contribute in a small way. As I watch the unfolding of the political news, it seems clear to me that blaming politicians for our weakened democracy is sort of like closing the barn door after the horses have escaped. The best way to solve problems is to get to the heart of the problem/issue. In the case of politics, it’s unfortunately we the people, empowered by the Constitution, to select our representatives. It seems the most disruptive forces in politics are at the very beginning of the process — local party politics that tend to wall us off as friends or enemies based on party affiliation.
Perhaps it is at this level that we begin to break this choke hold of “I’m right and you're wrong” thinking and explore each other’s positions on policy vs. personality. One starting point might be the elimination of redistricting that tends to create one-party isolation. Just a thought.
MARTIN PITT
Moxee