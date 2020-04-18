To the editor — In this time of crisis, my hot water tank started to leak. My daughter turned off the water and removed the tank. We bought a new water heater, but they wouldn't install it because of the coronavirus.
The next day, I started calling plumbers. Many wanted $600 and up to install. I called Absolute Drain and Septic. They were there in less than an hour and charged less than half of other estimates. A big thanks to you guys for not taking advantage by raising your prices. You are awesome.
GLENDA HANEY
Yakima