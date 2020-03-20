To the editor — Coronavirus is here. We get that.
Don't forget about your local businesses. Your friends, relatives, acquaintances, strangers, competitors all need our help to be remain healthy in this current business environment.
We are being encouraged to shop online, which typically means mostly with large, out-of-state corporations. We should strongly consider shopping locally whenever possible, because this is our community, our life, and your neighbors need help too.
Great idea: Call your favorite locally owned restaurant, coffee shop, specialty shop, plant nursery, personal attendant (beautician, hair stylist, theater, sports guide) you get the idea, to order gift certificates. Then, when the warmer weather comes and the virus is more controlled, you can more easily enjoy yourself, and your city does better too. The shops you select can spend the money now to weather the storm, and will even more appreciate your consideration, and more likely be here when you really need them.
There is a risk involved, but most local owners will do whatever they can in order to stay viable here in our hometown. Not like the big guys that respond to the investors.
KEN MONTGOMERY
Yakima