To the editor — I've written before expressing how important it is to support local businesses, both for the benefit to the community and for the exceptional quality of their service. Recently, I needed the help of Computer Works to connect my new computer to the internet. Rob, who helped me, had exceptional patience and tolerance, since after a week without a device my brain forgot everything there was to know about PC technology.
Because of COVID-19, our Sun Tower restaurant, bistro, TV room, guest musicians, birthday celebrations, and in-person bingo have all been closed for safety reasons. We residents would be sitting in our tiny apartments switching TV channels or staring into space if we couldn't be connected to the world wide web. Computer Works makes stay-at-home life for seniors in Yakima tolerable.
INGRID "CHARLEY" MULVEY
Yakima