To the editor — Because I’m immune-compromised, I’ve been sheltering at home since March 11. I ventured out this morning to see a local physician. I’m not sure what I expected, but I was sadly disappointed. The corner of 72nd and Tieton was busier than Times Square. Most vehicles contained two or more individuals, some as many as four. Younger people were the worst offenders, although I saw groups old enough to know better walking together or merely standing around conversing. I can’t understand why COVID-19 isn’t taken more seriously. This virus can kill you or me.
This is real, not a hoax. I’ve had several medical procedures canceled that are necessary for acceptance as a kidney transplant recipient. Life-threatening? Probably not but certainly inconvenient. Those of you who think we’ll have packed churches by Easter are sadly deluding yourselves. Listen to the medical experts, not the happy talk from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
DANIEL LORELLO
Yakima