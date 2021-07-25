To the editor — Among the four candidates running for Yakima City Council District 6 position, Lisa Wallace stands out for her depth of experience in the community.
Professionally, she worked as an advocate for at-risk youth, as a victim-witness advocate, probation officer, and court manager for juvenile courts. Her passion and mission has been helping our most vulnerable youth to survive and thrive through difficult circumstances. She recently served as interim executive director for Rod’s House, and as a volunteer founding member of Voices for Children.
She knows that in addition to maintaining city infrastructure (potholes), Yakima must prioritize economic development, attract and support new businesses, and support our existing businesses.
Join me in electing Lisa Wallace, a consensus builder with a can-do attitude, to City Council, District 6.
JOAN SOUSLEY
Yakima