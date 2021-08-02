To the editor — It is my pleasure to endorse LaDon Linde for the open Yakima County commissioner position. He is the type of person you would hope to have in a public office.
LaDon has raised his family in Sunnyside and has been an active member of the community. He has been a campaign manager for three different state representatives, Yakima County Precinct Committee officer, and on the advisory committee for U.S. Sen. Slade Gorton.
LaDon has also been on the Washington State Dairy Federation board of directors and board president. On a local level, LaDon has always been active within the Sunnyside School District, his church and other Sunnyside organizations.
LaDon’s varied career accomplishments speak for themselves. First and foremost, LaDon identifies as a family man. I have always been in awe of how LaDon has maintained his steady approach to his career, family and life in general. Rest assured that LaDon would dedicate himself to the county commissioner position like he has all other aspects of his life.
Please consider voting for LaDon Linde for Yakima County commissioner.
RYAN MAXWELL
Sunnyside