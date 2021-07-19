To the editor — I am writing this letter on behalf of Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde.
I have known LaDon for over 30 years. In that time, I have come to appreciate his desire to live and promote conservative ideas and principles. First and foremost, I know that LaDon personifies hard work, whether it was on a dairy farm, at Sunnyside Hospital, his church activities, helping friends, or serving his family. He is one of the hardest working and most trustworthy people I know. He is gritty, self-reliant, and confident while also being humble, honest, and calm. I have also come to know that he empathizes with and looks to serve people.
It is my strong opinion that LaDon possesses the qualities and experience to excel at being a county commissioner. He is already off to a great start in that position. The traits I have outlined above, combined with his work experience and his conservative politics, lay a solid foundation for him to continue being a great addition to the Board of Yakima County Commissioners.
Please join me in voting for LaDon Linde for Yakima County Commissioner, District 3.
GARY E. JOHNSON
Sunnyside