To the editor — My compliments to the Board of Yakima County Commissioners for the choice of LaDon Linde to fill the open seat. He's a man who can and will do the job in a righteous way. His dedication to others has been outstanding. And without a doubt he stood out from many of the others who applied.
Thank you again and keep up the good work, for political work never has success as part of any ending. Always an impossible task to please people even if you gave them a million bucks. Many would want $2 million. Great choice again and I still must ask why anyone would want the job other than the pay. Thank God for people who give up family time for the taxpayers when appreciation is seldom seen.
DON PADELFORD
Sunnyside