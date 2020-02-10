To the editor — How could Melania Trump bring herself to place the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, around Rush Limbaugh’s neck?
“Ideal women 36-24-36 five foot seven, flat spot on top of the head deaf mute. The flat spot on the top of the head is for your drink.” -Rush Limbaugh.
How could she? “So Ms. Fluke and the rest of you feminazis, here’s the deal; if we are going to pay you to have sex, we want something for it, and I’ll tell you what it is – we want you to post the videos online so we can all watch.” – Rush Limbaugh
How could she? “We’re not sexists, we’re chauvinists – we’re male chauvinist pigs and we’re happy to be because we think that’s what men were destined to be. We think that’s what women want.” – Rush Limbaugh
And that is a peep through the keyhole to the character of our latest occupant of the White House, through the people he honors.
JACKIE CALL
Yakima