To the editor — What a sad beginning of complete chaos in our country.
The shortsighted thinking of Democrat liberals is gutting the laws that keep us safe from criminals who do us harm. So, thanks to them the ability to enforce the laws has again been decimated.
What will they do to us next? The possibilities frighten me greatly. How about you? Oh, yeah, and thanks to Joe's advisers (handlers), fuel prices are soaring so that we can't even afford to escape this horrible situation.
RICHARD DEZARN
Yakima