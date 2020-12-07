To the editor — It has been indescribably tiring and sad to read the hatred spewed forth from some local self-appointed political experts in these letters to the editor. One can only wonder how people can find happiness and contentment in life with such hatred and disdain in their hearts. This is not a way to bring unity.
The beautiful thing about this young and successful United States is that our system is set up to where politicians come and go and generally cannot destroy who we are as a nation, the incredible resilience shown in times of strife, and the pride most Americans feel and display.
How about sending letters of praise for our community and country? There are so many heartwarming and wonderful situations that happen daily. Change and unity begins at the individual level. In the end, it matters not about our political views, as I have learned. It matters how you respond to a family member, neighbor, community, or country in need.
It would be wonderful in this giving season to see new involvement in letters to the editor with happiness, kindness and community pride being the theme.
MARY BEDDESON
Yakima