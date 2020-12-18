To the editor — I found two recent letters to the editor to be rather disturbing and sad. The first was from John Harris (Dec. 2) and he ended his letter with "Pray for our country, the bad guys have power." He knows they are not "bad" people just because they disagree with your views. How wrong to say that. And sad.
The second letter was from Paul Bland. He was saying how fun it would be to watch Biden mumble and bumble his way through news conferences. I personally find it very uplifting that a man who went through his childhood with a severe stutter rose to serve our country for 40-plus years and then become president while overcoming a speech problem. Shame on the writer for making fun of him. We need to stop the hate.
KAREN WEIHING
Yakima