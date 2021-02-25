To the editor — A while back there was a discussion about having the Fire Department take over ambulance services. Ambulance companies complained it would endanger their business. Suddenly, it was discovered those businesses were more interested in better paying nonemergency trips, leaving emergency calls delayed.
Businesses that are more interested in making money runs than providing emergency service? How about that? Maybe we should revisit having the Fire Department taking over ambulance service, like what happens in communities around the state. Many times, fire engines arrive at emergency scenes before ambulances anyway, so people would receive help faster, and we wouldn’t have to worry if an ambulance was on a money run, unavailable to help during an emergency.
And now they are giving one company a monopoly over ambulance service. Maybe we should worry more about helping people during emergencies, not someone in the business to make money off of them. Just a thought.
WALT RANTA
Yakima