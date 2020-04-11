To the editor — Let’s understand a model. Assume there are 7.7 billion people, each person lives 80 years, 365 days per year, 24 hours per day, and 60 minutes per hour. Our model predicts 267,361 people will die today, 11,140 will die this hour, and 186 are dying this minute. Per Twain, “Lies, damned lies and statistics.”
Every year thousands die of cold and flu. We are told to slow the COVID-19 spread. Not stop this super-cold. It was active months before we heard anything about it. Thus, for any salient predictive model, we don’t know the immunity factor for this disease without antibody data.
Guess 50% immunity (arbitrarily, demonstrating why modeling with unknowns are estimates), use rough Johns Hopkins University values 7 per 100 are infected and 1 in 50 infected will die; with 330 million Americans that equals 231,000 predicted deaths. But what if the real immunity factor is, say, 7 in 10? Then the fatalities are refigured to 139,000.
Let’s hope, (pray, perhaps) that one or more of the therapies works and the survival factor goes to, say 99%, then the expected national deaths would reduce to 4,600, from today forward.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish