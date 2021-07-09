09062019_coast_174359#11894550.JPG

As climate change worsens, marine recreation will be limited, ocean acidification and toxic algal blooms will disrupt shellfish harvesting, and rising water temperatures could pose dangers to the salmon population. Pictured: Sea stacks along the Washington coast’s Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)

 Steve Ringman

To the editor — The Bible speaks of God returning to Earth to gather up the faithful and the chosen few and take them to heaven. I say the sooner the better!

Human activity is heating up the planet and there are too many of us. The ice caps are melting faster; the oceans are rising; storms and wildfires are getting more frequent and severe; and droughts are and will be affecting the world’s food supply.

If I were God and chose to come back, I would snap my godly fingers and do the following, just for starters. I would cancel the $2 trillion given yearly to the world’s military industrial complex. The savings could be used to recycle all carbon producing engines and replace them with non-polluting electric engines. Note: The city of Yakima just purchased 59 internal combustion engine vehicles.

Next: Outlaw billionaires. Third: Place a five-year moratorium on child bearing. Note: The U.N. projects world population will grow to 9.7 billion in 3 years. The earth cannot sustain our current population.

Then I am going to go back to heaven and give humankind one more chance. If you were God what would you do?

ED PATTON

Yakima