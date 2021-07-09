To the editor — The Bible speaks of God returning to Earth to gather up the faithful and the chosen few and take them to heaven. I say the sooner the better!
Human activity is heating up the planet and there are too many of us. The ice caps are melting faster; the oceans are rising; storms and wildfires are getting more frequent and severe; and droughts are and will be affecting the world’s food supply.
If I were God and chose to come back, I would snap my godly fingers and do the following, just for starters. I would cancel the $2 trillion given yearly to the world’s military industrial complex. The savings could be used to recycle all carbon producing engines and replace them with non-polluting electric engines. Note: The city of Yakima just purchased 59 internal combustion engine vehicles.
Next: Outlaw billionaires. Third: Place a five-year moratorium on child bearing. Note: The U.N. projects world population will grow to 9.7 billion in 3 years. The earth cannot sustain our current population.
Then I am going to go back to heaven and give humankind one more chance. If you were God what would you do?
ED PATTON
Yakima