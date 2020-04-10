To the editor — Many in my neighborhood are wondering how we can show our appreciation and lend moral support to our health care workers, police, transit workers, civil servants, childcare workers and essential business employees who are bravely still working through the coronavirus.
Our creative community has come up with many ideas, including lighting up our homes with Christmas lights, posting signs on telephone poles with messages of thanks, and sewing face masks for the hospital. All great ideas, but here is an idea that everyone can participate in without the necessity of special supplies: Participate in the “Clap Because You Care Tonight and Every Night at 7 p.m.” movement, which apparently originated in Wuhan, Milan and/or Madrid and has spread to many cities throughout the world.
This is a scary time. These essential workers are literally risking their lives making sure our society keeps running while we are home for them. Join us in letting them know they are in our thoughts every night at 7 p.m. by applauding them with our voices and by sending a roaring collective cheer their way!
Looking forward to joining you at 7 tonight.
COLEEN ANDERSON
Yakima