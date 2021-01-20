To the editor — In Thursday’s paper and on the local news, several growers and grower representatives were lobbying for vaccinations for their foreign H-2A workers so they would not be hindered by the extra costs and efforts required by the COVID-19-related rules. How can these mostly conservative and Republican members of our community want our citizens to sacrifice their health and safety for their personal gain? How can these people lobby for this when the mature and more vulnerable members (65 and over) are not even eligible to receive a vaccine yet? Let's get the priorities right.
In addition, I have observed a lot of individuals in businesses and out in public not wearing masks when they are mixing with people. I will call out parents delivering and picking up children at Selah Gym Kids, employees at Highway Espresso, employees and customers at King's Row and parents with children at the all-access park in Selah and all the "no-maskers" in our Valley.
This lack of compliance is led by our county commissioners, city of Selah leadership and the overall disregard of the citizens of Yakima County who think this is all a hoax and an attack on our personal freedoms.
ROBERT MESSER
Selah