To the editor — It is treacherous ground nowadays. I’m not just talking about global warming or political elections. Ford or Chevy, heads or tails, Pfizer or Moderna, whether you are a Cougar or Husky fan, every issue appears to have two sides. It seems now that we can’t agree on anything, or even agree to disagree without a major confrontation.
What used to come across as simple polite conversation, now seems so polarized, that asking your friends or co-workers how their holiday vacations went is the equivalent to being asked if you are a “left wing loony liberal” or a “radical right-wing racist.” The simplest dialogue is now fraught with judgmental land mines capable of destroying a longstanding relationship in perpetuity. Are we judging, or being judged for strictly adhering to government recommendations and rulings, or are we silently chastised for championing standing up to the state leadership in quarantining, wearing masks, social distancing and indoor dining?
I trust that as we overcome these trying times and enter the New Year that we can just get back to the old norm of civility. At least we won’t be fighting about being vaccinated. Does anyone want to disagree? Bring it on.
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima