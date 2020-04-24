To the editor — We are in the middle of composing a new song. The song is about our future. A love song, a song of hope. The bass notes are being set down now as we begin to reach out to one another in an attempt to change the present discordant notes of our lives.
We are creating a chorus; mixed voices blending harmoniously toward a glorious climax of change. Will our composition, our convictions be a hit? It is up to us to keep singing our song of hope. Keep making what is truly important, be what is important in our lives: compassion, wisdom, love.
I can hear our new song. But what if we fall back into our past affiliations and forget to join the choir, forget to change keys, and create our masterpiece together? Our song of hope and community, of care and love will quickly fall to the bottom of the charts, where discord, dishonesty, self-centeredness, predatory capitalism and greed lives and festers. Let's continue to sing our song of hope and community.
SHARON COX
Selah