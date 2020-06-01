To the editor — Gary Cox was close, but it isn't Mother Nature; it is the Father in Heaven sending the message to us. I am also a scientist as well as a religionist, and the issues are not scientific, they are personal and spiritual. Our world is polluted with unrighteousness and selfishness. The list of evils is almost endless. Abortion (baby killing), wanton killings (gangs), homosexuality, same-sex marriages, pornography, all kinds of illegality (scams), racism, the list goes on forever.
I agree with James Marum (May 22) that if we really seek relief from COVID-19, it won't cost anything but personal effort. God is in control and it is up to us as a world to do some fasting, praying and repenting. I suggest we all need to be first responders, heroines and heroes. Let's all start being selfless and servants to others, not just in a pandemic, but always. Let's all get in the trenches with the troops. Righteousness or evil is our choice. As for me and my house, we will serve the Heavenly Father.
BLAKE LOTT
Toppenish