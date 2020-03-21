To the editor — I'd like to say thank you to health care workers and teachers. But also to those employees who man the cash registers at our local grocery stores and gas stations. Coming into contact with as many people as they do (usually for minimum wage), it really is a "front line" job. They are, I imagine, more at risk than most of us. I'm sure many can't afford to miss a week of work, let alone several.
We don't think about those people restocking shelves at night while we're all snug in bed. We take for granted anytime we walk in a supermarket we will find our favorite snacks, fresh fruits and veggies neatly arranged in a clean, attractive store. If it's not there? Maybe you complain.
Whatever this virus is, one thing is for certain. We've become complacent, demanding and spoiled. Think about the big picture. Thank people, be polite and help others. Let's work together and be a united community. It is, after all, called the "United" States of America.
KRISTEN FORK
Yakima