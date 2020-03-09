To the editor — We have to use tax dollars to pay for the services we require as a city, county and country. However, it seems that of late the property owners have been the main source to fund schools, streets, parks, etc.
I would like to see people who don't directly pay property tax participate more into the payment process. Property taxes in the area of my home have almost doubled in the last two years. Why not increase a tax that everyone pays and not just the property owners? Eventually, Yakima will tax you out of your home. Jeremie Dufault, you are right.
BERT DEKKER JR.
Yakima