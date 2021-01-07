To the editor — One would think to ask themselves, why hasn’t the National Guard been called up in the states to assist the vaccination of our country? We keep being told that this is a national emergency. We call out the National Guard for floods, fires, civil disturbances but not for COVID-19?
There are many medics who would be able to assist in deploying the shots. This is something within the powers of the governors who are responsible for in-state distribution. Just wondering in Naches.
GEORGE AHRENS
Naches