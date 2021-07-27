To the editor — Radiantly ignorant stupidity once again disgraces our public safety and society. The irresponsible naivete of the grossly dangerous left deteriorates and dissolves the truly effective tactics of law enforcement professionals.
Any reasonably informed and educated person knows that law enforcement professionals begin at a neutral zone and escalate means to an end based on what they are confronted with. De-escalation, use of force, rendering of first aid when force has been used, and use of militaristic equipment is used in conjunction with state, county and local or agency protocols.
Our men and women in uniform do not need revisions or modifications to their tactics or use of force. Any violent or criminally destructive miscreant or marginal has this coming and should be fully prosecuted with no defense. It is time to send a strong message of support to our uniformed professionals and hold those criminals accountable who have malevolent and maligned designs and histories.
Unless a politician has worn the uniform and/or served in the front line military, they are in no position to be making decisions on tactics, types and use of force issues. I have no respect for any person looking to emasculate effective policing tactics and training.
BRIAN PAUL
Yakima