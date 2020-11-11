To the editor — I would sure like Washington state to unchain Congressional Districts 3, 4 and 5 and allow those electoral votes to be cast for the Republican candidate if that is the will of the majority in the districts. Maine and Nebraska do this now. Washington state treats my vote like they own it and cast all 12 electoral votes for the Democrat. This is demeaning and discouraging. No wonder we vote normally only 62% ... what difference does our vote make?
The Lincoln Project was a name given to Republicans who wanted to campaign against reelection of President Trump. Not sure why they co-opted the name of President Lincoln. But I would like to recast that idea to unchain our votes in Eastern Washington from the snobbish superiority of the western side of our state. Maybe we will just call it the Magnuson-Jackson charter, that each district gets to hold its own electoral vote.
LONNIE MORGAN
Yakima