To the editor — During these historic times we have seen two business shutdowns that business owners simply cannot afford. I myself am a multi business owner. Ranging from housing to retail, I can understand the everyday struggles that our businesses are facing right now.
However, I also believe that our businesses can remain open so long as we abide by the same standards as our big-name competitors like Walmart. I believe a fellow business owner such as Jamie from Yakima Steak Company shows us exactly how efficient all our businesses can be at abiding by our agreed “Mask up and open up” goalpost. I have watched Jamie start and achieve his dream. Let’s not state-mandate his dream away.
GARTH McKINNEY
YAKIMA