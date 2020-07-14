To the editor — Another set of numbers please. The population of the United States is about 330,097,117. As of July 7, 3,109,500 have tested positive for coronavirus. That is 0.94% of the population. That means that 326,987,617 people have not tested positive. If we subtract the reported number of recoveries (936,249) and the deaths (134,291) from the tested positive number, we conclude that there are 2,038,960 active cases which is 0.62% of the population. Less than 1% of the population has shut down our economy. Mask up, open up.
PATRICK RAY
Yakima