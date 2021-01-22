To the editor — Even in an emergency, branches of government may not exceed the powers given to them by the Constitution, which created them. To act otherwise is unnatural and an abuse of power. One cannot exercise power one does not lawfully have. The executive branch especially should keep the law.
So, let’s look at Gov. Inslee’s latest dictatorial brainchild. Now instead of individual counties trying to meet his unrealistic, unscientific and capricious requirements to “open back up,” we have some counties with the greatest COVID-19-related difficulties in meeting said governor’s requirements being forced to meet them together, or nobody gets to open up.
What constitutional authorization allows the governor to break the state up into regions and install the unelected Health Department bureaucracy as exclusive authority (under himself, of course)? Can he so casually eliminate the power of all county commissioners? All these counties are now under the thumb of Inslee and his designees. This isn’t constitutional, let alone ethical. What guarantee have we that when the COVID-19 "emergency" ends, the legitimate reins of power will be restored and this regional government structure will go away?
State legislators, your governor is out of control. Only you can rein him in.
KEVIN KISSEL
Yakima