To the editor — The article "Ban bag lags" doesn't begin to describe how badly written this legislation is. My business sells a lot of one-page legal forms. What options do we have to protect them from the rain and snow? Let's see, plastic bags are completely banned. I could put them in a paper bag, but it would have to be a grocery-sack-size bag. For a single sheet of paper! What a waste of resources. I could require people to bring their own bags, but it has to be at least 2.25 mm thick. Again, for a single sheet of paper.
I also sell 32-by-40-inch sheets of poster board. Paper bags that size are simply not available. So, I am forced to send my customers out in the rain with an unprotected piece of art board. I guess I could have people bring their own bags big enough for a piece of poster board. How many of you have one that big lying around?
What about the reusable doggy-waste pick-up bags? Does Jay Inslee have a plan for those? Please show me how that works. Just post the video on YouTube, I don't want to be within smelling distance when you demonstrate those.
PRES TUESLEY
Yakima