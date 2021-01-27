To the editor — The Yakima County Board of Health has competently protected Yakima residents for over 100 years. The county commissioners' decision to insist on adherence to policy regarding appointments is adding drama and politicizing a health issue.
It is one thing to be right. It takes humility and courage to do what is right. In the midst of a pandemic, extend the Health Board grace. Put the policy adherence issue on pause until the pandemic is over. Do what is right for this moment in time. Lives depend on it.
PEGGY STEERE
Yakima