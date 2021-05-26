To the editor — Growing up, there was one Jewish girl in my class, who now lives in Israel. I went to the largest Jewish College in the US, Boston University. I sat with fellow students and watched as news came in on the Six Day War. As a doctor, I have talked to a still crying lady with numbers tattooed on her forearm as she described being raped by a concentration camp guard, giving birth on a hard wooden table, and catching a glimpse of her newborn as it was taken away to be slaughtered.
Do young people even know why Israel exists?
You can look it up. Civilized countries in the world have declared Hamas to be a terrorist group. The antisemitism currently on display in the USA, especially among young people and groups like BLM, is an outrage. The silence by the media is beyond belief. The problem is that the schools no longer teach enough history. If you favor Hamas, you need to go back and study why Israel exists and why it has a right to defend itself from terrorists. The answer is the Holocaust.
RICHARD BOYD, MD
Yakima