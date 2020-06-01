To the editor — The Herald’s coverage of the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption highlighted the history of white people in Yakima: ballgames and camping trips interrupted; recreational mountain climbs forever lost.
But I wonder what the experience was like for the Latino and Yakama Nation populations and other segments of our community who have been marginalized throughout history. After all, it’s a well-documented fact that during natural disasters our most vulnerable are at the highest risk. And I learned from Dick Zais, former city manager, that (after 500 years of European conquest in this country) the city of Yakima shoved much of its ash downriver to the reservation. How thoughtful. I’d like to hear how the Yakama Nation perceived that.
Apparently, city leaders didn’t consider policies through an equity lens back then. Are they any wiser today? Good historical research gathers as many perspectives as possible to give an accurate record of past events. We can learn from history. Let’s lend voice to everyone, please, especially those who directly or indirectly have been told by members of our privileged class that they aren’t somehow part of our community.
CHAD STOVER
Yakima