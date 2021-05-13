To the editor — God bless Dan Newhouse, Jamie Herrera-Beutler, Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney and other Republican and Democratic leaders who have the personal integrity and moral courage to oppose the lies and corruption of ex-president Donald Trump. These principled leaders have been censored and rebuked for speaking the truth and refusing to pledge fealty to a personality cult.
These courageous patriots have honored their oath to uphold and defend the rule of law and the Constitution. They place the American people and the preservation of our democracy above personal ambition and will certainly be remembered on the right side of history.
I commend Twitter and Facebook oversight boards for blocking Trump’s false statements and incitement to violence.
It is unconscionable that Kevin McCarthy, Elise Stefanik and others continue to undermine our election process by supporting Trump’s Big Lie about the 2020 election. In some states, politicians focused on their own ambitions are now trying to restrict voting rights. I pray that ethical people of all parties who value our democracy will continue to oppose this destructive attack on the essential pillars of our democracy – defending the Constitution, the rule of law and free and legal elections.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima