To the editor — Regarding Phil Ferolito’s Nov. 17 stories about the most recent shutdown, I get it that county commissioners and the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce CEO are disappointed. I am, too. I liked going back for my early morning workout at the Y. But their tone of defiance is so last spring, so preelection 2020. I mean, that’s one big reason Trump got dumped.
C’mon! Suck it up! Take this virus seriously. Take the numbers seriously. Lives are at stake. I have no intention of going into a restaurant to eat until this pandemic is under control. Right now, it not under control. Our local civic leaders need to knock off the swagger and show a little humility in the face of what is a life-threatening public health emergency.
ED STOVER
Yakima