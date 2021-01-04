To the editor — Our nation now enters a new year facing a pandemic of monstrous proportions that will call for and require understanding, cooperation and communal effort to defeat.
It is in this light and context that the failures in their personal lives and betrayals of high-profile leaders and influencers in the political arena, medical profession and other positions of authority damage and destroy the efforts needed to achieve successful outcomes while providing fuel for naysayers who can point to such irresponsible transgressions by figureheads belying their own, now hollow rhetoric calling for prudence and responsible personal conduct during these unprecedented times.
Perhaps these symbols of leadership never heard the managerial adage, “They will listen to your words but follow your footsteps.”
TERRY NEAL
Yakima