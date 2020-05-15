To the editor — After 9/11, we hailed everyone who assisted in the rescue and recovery as heroes. We collectively showered all of them with praise, tribute and admiration. It felt good. Almost 20 years later, many of them have died without treatment for the wounds they received. A comedian had to shame Congress to prevent funding for their health care from running out.
We support the troops. We put yellow ribbons on our cars. We give them flyovers in games and free drinks. But we don't talk about the PTSD, suicides, widespread sexual assault, or the Kafkaesque system we voted for to separate them from medical care.
Both of these instances reveal the insidious nature of our desire to honor people. We falsely assume that providing social capital is equivalent to providing material benefits. This is a narcissistic view that only benefits us rather than the people we claim to be supporting.
We cannot make the same mistake with people working essential jobs during this pandemic. Instead of meaningless thanks, we, as a collective, must demand our leaders put in place a universal social welfare contract that will protect everyone from the uncertainty of sickness and economic turbulence.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima