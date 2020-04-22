To the editor — It is more and more apparent that the COVID-19 crisis has highlighted those who are our real leaders and those who simply occupy offices of power. The voices, and actions, that inspire confidence during these tough times have not been those of our senators, or even our president, but rather those of leaders such as Gov. Cuomo of New York, Dr. Fauci, and, yes even our own Gov. Inslee.
The wasted days, even weeks, after the coronavirus surfaced in China, when our president claimed this was similar to the flu, squandered our most valuable asset -- time. Rather than proactively planning for medical supply shortages, etc., we are now put in a reactive position of playing catch-up, and that is not an enviable spot to be in.
While now is not the time to speculate on what might have been, it is time for our leaders to make bold and courageous decisions that are informed by medical experts. I would hope and pray that our president would take a break from vindictive tweets and focus his energies on leading by example. A frightened country and thousands of brave medical, and emergency, personnel deserve that and expect it from their leader!
BRYAN STAUFFER
Yakima