To the editor — "The Lord is in His holy temple; the Lord's throne is in heaven; The Lord tests the righteous, but his soul hates the wicked and the one who loves violence." -- Psalm 11:4a, 5.
It is God who is in charge of this world and "all who dwell in it," Psalm 24:1b. So, please, people, quit with the vitriol against Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden or any in authority. Our job is to pray for our leaders. They have been called to a very difficult task. "Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God." -- Romans 13:1.
People, when you murmur and complain against those elected to positions of authority whether it be federal, state or city, what you are doing is complaining against God's sovereignty. Please be civil and go through proper channels to register complaints. Let's live in peace with one another.
NORMA SHAEFFER
Yakima